WC Education MEC urges teachers to get jab and help make schools safer

On Wednesday, the official vaccine rollout for the education sector kicked off, with 50 teaching staff being vaccinated at the Pinelands Emergency Services site.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer is urging teachers to get vaccinated and assist in making schools safer and getting back to some semblance of normality.

The Education Department is hoping to vaccinate over 55,000 educators over a two-week period.

#teachervaccination The official rollout of vaccination programme for education staff in the Western Cape has officially kicked off in Pinelands this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/KouUBgR55H EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2021

#teachervaccination This is one of 29 sites in the Province. KP pic.twitter.com/JOlyKyZmIO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2021

"It's a very exciting day, there was a lot of trepidation by a few who were a little nervous of needles but the rest were generally excited, even those who were nervous, to be able to get this vaccine at last because it can make a huge difference for our schools going forward," MEC Schafer said.

The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said that Pinelands was one of 29 sites in the province, adding that as of Friday more sites would come online.

"We received 26,400 doses, we will be vaccinating those colleagues until the 2ndof July. We hope to have an additional quantum of doses that we will receive next week and we will continue the rollout. At the moment, we are hoping to have vaccinated 36,000 educators by end of the first week of July," Dr Kariem said.

