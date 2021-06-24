WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry switches focus to Bosasa-related evidence
The state capture inquiry is hearing evidence related to Bosasa from suspended Senior Manager: Supply Management at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Mbulelo Gingcana.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry is hearing evidence related to Bosasa from suspended Senior Manager: Supply Management at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Mbulelo Gingcana.
WATCH: Zondo Inquiry switches focus to Bosasa-related evidence