Go

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry switches focus to Bosasa-related evidence

The state capture inquiry is hearing evidence related to Bosasa from suspended Senior Manager: Supply Management at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Mbulelo Gingcana.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Eyewitness News
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Eyewitness News
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry is hearing evidence related to Bosasa from suspended Senior Manager: Supply Management at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Mbulelo Gingcana.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry switches focus to Bosasa-related evidence

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA