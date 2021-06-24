UPDATE: Death toll from Gugulethu mass shooting rises to 8

It's understood that the shootings occurred at a traditional ceremony.

CAPE TOWN - The death toll from a mass shooting in Gugulethu has risen to eight.

Five people died on the scene in Wednesday's attack, the motive for which was unknown.

Police said that two more victims died in hospital.

Police have now confirmed that an eighth person had succumbed to injuries.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Reports suggest that there was a traditional thanksgiving ceremony at a home in NY 79 when gunmen arrived in a vehicle and started firing shots. They later fled the scene."

