Tighter lockdown regulations loom for Gauteng if cases keep rising

The nation's economic hub is in the grips of a bruising third wave, with more than 67,000 active cases.

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng Premier’s Advisory Committee on Thursday signalled it might be necessary to raise COVID-19 restriction levels in Gauteng.

The nation's economic hub is in the grips of a bruising third wave, with more than 67,000 active cases.

On Wednesday night, the province recorded more than 10,700 new infections - a figure far higher than infection rates at the peak of the first and second waves.

READ:

- Ramaphosa concerned as COVID-19 ‘catastrophe’ unfolds in Gauteng

- COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura

The committee's Professor Bruce Mellado said the models they were working with suggested the worst was yet to come.

“So far, unfortunately, we don’t have indicators that point at the fact that we’ve reached the peak. We haven’t reached the peak yet.”

WATCH: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response

Mellado told the media they would be watching the numbers very closely over the next few days.

“If today and tomorrow the numbers are the same level as yesterday, we certainly have to consider the possibility that we may be encountering a second spike. Of course, we’ll certainly trigger the alarm that we may need tighter and harsher measures to be implemented to curb the spread.”

Determining what measures are implemented is the responsibility of the national coronavirus command council.

But the provincial advisory committee has a view on what might work.

Chair of the committee Dr Mary Kawonga explained: "Level 5 is way too stringent, and it would have a disastrous effect on the economy and people’s livelihoods. One of the things we’ve been proposing is perhaps a hybrid of existing level 3 measures together with some level 4 measures in one if possible.”