SAHRC sees a resurgence in mob attacks around Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday said it had noted a prevalence of mob attacks incidents across Gauteng townships.

The commission has hosted a virtual meeting with several community organisations, police members and NGOs to address the increase in community-based attacks in Zandspruit and other settlements around Joburg.

This follows the death of eight men who were doused with petrol and set alight at a local sports ground last month.

The victims were accused of terrorising the community.

The commission's provincial manager Buang Jones said the violent vigilante killings in Zandspruit were not an isolated event but a deeply rooted system of alternative justice in the area.

“Communities have tended to take the law into their own hands because of their lack of faith in the criminal justice system. This is due to shoddy investigations by the police, lack of conviction by the NPA and as a result of this lack of faith, we have seen a resurgence of mob justice incident.”

