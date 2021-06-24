Sadtu calls for more COVID-19 vaccine sites for KZN teachers

Sadtu said that the current arrangement excluded educators working in rural areas.

DURBAN - Educators' union Sadtu has called on government to establish more COVID-19 vaccination sites for teachers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The provincial Education Department said that it planned to inoculate 127,000 educators at 70 vaccination sites across the province.

Sadtu said that the current arrangement excluded educators working in rural areas.

#VaccineRollOutSA Ashton Govender, a radiographer vaccinated together with health-care workers reflects on his experience. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/EqUm4dIOuF EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2021

While most of KwaZulu-Natal was rural, Sadtu said that too many COVID-19 vaccination sites in the province were located in urban areas.

The union's provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza: "Remember, not all workers have their own transport and in other areas, the public transport is not that functional, so if there are delays because people could not go to the centres because of distances that they have to travel, it will disadvantage them. It's even worse because we hear that this vaccine will be expiring on the 8th of August."

However, the province's Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that they were working with a limited budget and could not establish more sites.

Mshengu said that schools in remote areas would be allowed to close on days when teachers were due to receive their Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.