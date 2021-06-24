R1.8bn Bosasa fraud and corruption case postponed to August

The matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007 for rendering catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying TV systems and monitoring equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has postponed the R1.8 billion Bosasa fraud and corruption matter to August for all the accused to be present in court.

Former Correctional Services Commissioner, Linda Mti, and ex-CFO Patrick Gillingham, together with former Bosasa CFO, Andries van Tonder, appeared in court on Thursday morning.

The fourth accused, Angelo Agrizzi, sent a medical certificate which was handed to the court by his lawyer who also indicated that the former Bosasa COO would be testifying virtually at the state capture on Thursday.

