Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit mass shooting scene in Gugulethu

Reports suggest that people had been gathering at a house for a traditional thanksgiving ceremony when gunmen arrived in a vehicle and opened fire.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Thursday morning visit Gugulethu after eight people were killed in a mass shooting.

The motive for the attack was unknown at this stage.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

Cele will be briefed by Western Cape police management before visiting the scene of the massacre.

When officers arrived on the scene on Wednesday afternoon, they found five bodies.

Three other victims were rushed to hospital and later died from their wounds. A ninth person was wounded in the gun attack.

They're still at large.

This incident comes about a month after 13 people were killed in a mass shooting in Site B in Khayelitsha.

Eleven suspects were arrested at a Sea Point hotel hours after that attack.

