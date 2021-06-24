Police ‘following all leads’ as Cele visits scene of Gugulethu mass shooting

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the scene in NY 79 earlier on Thursday where eight people were killed.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said they were following up on various leads following a mass shooting in Gugulethu.

Five people passed away at the scene and three succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Cele said people who appeared to be related were inside the house having a traditional ceremony.

Two cars then pulled up and the occupants opened fire at those who were in the front yard.

“Soon we will get the people [who did this] and get the motive.”

He said one of the eight people who died had a long rap sheet, including murder and other serious offences.

“His profile is not very good, but we’re not saying that could be the reason [this shooting happened]. We have to look to the people that are here, and the family is mostly good people, so we’ll have to find out what really happened.”

In November last year, there was also a mass shooting in NY 78 Gugulethu where eight people were killed.