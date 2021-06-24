Passing Hate Crimes Bill won't make 'huge difference' - Deputy Justice minister Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said that the bill would help with recording hate crimes but it would not be a "magic switch" to address sexual orientation discrimination. Hate Crimes Bill

LGBTQI+

LGBTQI+ attacks

Anele bhengu

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffrey JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said that while government was extremely concerned about the increase in hate crimes, he believed that the demand for the Hate Crimes Bill to be passed was misplaced and that it would not make a "huge difference". Jeffery said that the bill would help with recording hate crimes but it would not be a "magic switch" to address sexual orientation discrimination. #LGBTQI Deputy justice minister John Jeffery says while government is extremely concerned about the increase in hate crimes, he believes the demand for the Hate Crimes Bill to be passed is misplaced, it wont make a huge difference. EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 24, 2021

Earlier this month, anele Bhengu was murdered in KwaZulu-Natal in a suspected hate crime.

The deputy minister said that it was important to investigate why attacks on the LGBTQI+ community were increasing and that we needed to address the attitudes of people.

Jeffery said that the increase in the number of these crimes was concerning.

"The missing link is the attitude of people. If people didn't commit crimes we wouldn't be so many criminal courts or we wouldn't need so many criminal courts. It's people that are doing because of problematic attitudes. Our aim is to ensure that they get caught. All these cases are being monitored, there's a rapid response team which is in fact meeting today."

LISTEN: Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery on Hate Crimes Bill

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.