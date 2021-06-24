Opposition labels Gordhan a ‘stumbling block’ in SAA, Takatso Consortium deal

While the UDM intends to legally challenge Minister Pravin Gordhan’s announcement, the DA said it had written to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to request urgent information regarding the deal.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have slammed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, calling him a stumbling block in the revival of South African Airways (SAA).

This follows Gordhan’s statement on Wednesday night clarifying the process of appointing Takatso Consortium as a major equity partner in SAA.

Gordhan’s clarification followed comments by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the process had not been finalised.

But opposition parties remain unconvinced by the partnership.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have both raised serious concerns about the SAA partnership with Global Aviation and Harith General Partners.

While the UDM intends to legally challenge Gordhan’s announcement, the DA said it had written to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to request urgent information regarding the deal.

DA Scopa member Alf Lees said it seemed Gordhan was the real problem standing in the way of progress.

“The minister is a stumbling block because he operates in a way that is very vague and is not open to oversight. That's become more and more apparent over the last year where he simply doesn't answer questions from Parliament."



UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Harith was singled out by the Mpati commission of inquiry into the allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation, and this was the reason the party would be heading to court.

