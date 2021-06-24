No vaccine shortage expected for teachers - Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla

The deputy minister confirmed that there were currently 300,000 doses that were being administered to educators, with more Johnson & Johnson vaccines set to arrive in the country soon.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla has given an assurance that there would not be any shortage of vaccines in the education sector.

He made the commitment at the Rabasotho Community Centre in Tembisa on Wednesday, where scores of teachers and school support staff lined up to receive their vaccines.

Government's plan to vaccinate more than half a million school staff in 14 days kicked off on Wednesday, with this group of essential workers receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson jab.

The deputy minister confirmed that there were currently 300,000 doses that were being administered to educators, with more Johnson & Johnson vaccines set to arrive in the country soon.

“We have 300,000 already, and in the next seven days or so we should be receiving another 700,000. So, those who will not be covered from the first 300,000 will get from the 700,000. So there will be no shortage in terms of making sure that the full complement of the education sector is covered," Phaahla said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.