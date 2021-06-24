Nigel residents fume over 10-day wait for power restoration after pylon collapse

They have been without power for three days so far after an electricity pylon collapsed following theft. Residents have been told by the City of Ekurhuleni that it will take a week for contractors to be appointed and the work to be completed.

JOHANNESBURG - With the winter in full swing and temperatures plummeting, residents of Nigel in the southeast of Johannesburg, have been told that they would have to wait seven more days to have their power restored.

Ten is the number of days Nigel residents have to wait to see their power restored but residents said that this was nonsense.

"I've got a five-year-old son that has to go to school every day, so it is absolutely cold at night. It's now, it's not too much. We don't even want to pay rates and taxes anymore, because, what's the use?" said a frustrated mother.

Residents said nothing was being done to assist them in the meantime as temperatures drop. Some community members have complained about having to throw away their food stored in fridges. Businesses have also raised concerns about major losses.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, said that they would find a temporary solution.

"We are looking for an intervention that we can actually come up with now so that they have power for now. And then, within the next three to six months we'll actually be looking for a permanent solution to the problem. But it's a projection of seven days, it can be less, it can be more depending on how fast we work and how fast we look for the source the path to get there," Dlamini said.

Community members of Duduza, a nearby township, have started protesting, blockading roads with rocks demanding that the electricity be restored.

