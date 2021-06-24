Mbalula leads operation to monitor COVID compliance at Tshwane taxi ranks The minister and MEC will join ongoing operations to check whether taxis are adhering to lockdown regulations. South Africa recorded more than 17,000 COVID cases in the last 24-hour cycle. Coronavirus

Taxi ranks JOHANNESBURG - With Gauteng being the epicentre of the third wave of COVID-19 infections, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is leading a delegation of government officials as they monitor compliance at three major taxi ranks in Tshwane. In playing our part towards halting the rapid spread of the pandemic, it is important that we strengthen compliance with health protocols.



The minister and MEC will join ongoing operations to check whether taxis are adhering to lockdown regulations.

South Africa recorded more than 17,000 COVID cases in the last 24-hour cycle.

Gauteng accounts for the majority of the infections with over 10,000 cases.

“Taxi ranks by their nature are susceptible to large crowds of people gathering as they commute and so it becomes imperative that masks are worn, that there be sanitisers on hand and that as much as humanly possible, social distancing is there,” said Ayanda-Allie Paine of the Transport Department.

