Man caught with R2m in luggage at CT airport sentenced to six years in jail

Sheik Aboo Muhammed Zakkariyah was arrested in May 2018 at Cape Town International Airport after customs officials found nearly R2 million in cash hidden inside his luggage. He was to fly to Dubai.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to six years in prison, four of which were suspended, for contravening customs regulations.

Sheik Aboo Muhammed Zakkariyah was sentenced earlier this week.

Zakkariyah was charged for contravening the Customs and Excise Act.

He eventually entered into a plea agreement and was subsequently found guilty.

The man will effectively serve two years imprisonment.

