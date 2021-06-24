Magashule’s lawyer: His suspension infringes on his constitutional rights

Advocate Dali Mpofu said the terms of Ace Magashule’s suspension as ANC secretary general limited his rights to participate in political activity as provided for in the country’s Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has heard that the terms of embattled ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s suspension are an infringement on his constitutional rights.

This is according to his legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, who is arguing for the court to find the suspension imposed on Magashule by the ANC as invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional.

Mpofu said the terms limit Magashule’s rights to participate in political activity as provided for in the country’s Constitution.

Magashule is not allowed to speak on behalf of or on matters involving the ANC, he is not allowed to address party members or to mobilise across any of its structures.

He is on temporary suspension for the next six months after failing to step aside over the corruption charges he is facing.

The ANC versus Mpho Ramakatsa case of 2012 has found expression in Thursday’s court proceedings – this as Mpofu who was also involved in that matter used it once again but on behalf of Magashule.

He told the High Court that the ANC secretary general’s rights had been infringed by the ANC as it refused to allow him to carry out his duties to represent or even mobilise for the organisation.

“We all agree, as we must, that all those four things amount to the limitation or infringement of his right to participate in the political party of his choice.”

The matter is sitting before a full bench of the High Court, with Magashule himself watching on as arguments are made in his defence.

Mpofu - in a back and forth with one of the judges – admitted that this right – very much like others provided for in the Constitution - was not absolute.

But he also emphasised that no one’s rights could be infringed on to the benefit of others or even the public

“If rights can be overridden simply on the basis that the general welfare will be served by the restriction, then there is little purpose in the constitutional entrenchment of rights. What does that mean? It means we might as well take the Constitution and throw it in the dustbin.”

Meanwhile, a handful of supporters gathered outside, with only Carl Niehaus and Joe Maswanganye being the prominent figures to show up in support of Magashule.

