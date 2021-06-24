Lesufi: COVID-19 vaccine jabs crucial to return Gauteng schools to normalcy

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the rollout got off to a great start despite some glitches, including a delivery mix-up, which saw the Pfizer vaccine delivered to some sites, instead of the Johnson & Johnson jab.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that the education sector's vaccination rollout was crucial in order to return schools to normal operations.

Lesufi was vaccinated on Wednesday at the Rabasotho Community Hall in Tembisa.

More than 125,000 education sector employees are expected to get the single-jab of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Gauteng.

Excitement relief and some uncertainty were the emotions shared by some educators and teaching staff who arrived at the community hall to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I'm so excited. I've long been waiting for this day to come," one teacher said.

Another one said: “Whether I am going to fall, who knows those things? But so far, I am good.”

“I have been waiting for this because now we are dying and children are getting sick now. So, I'm really happy,” said another teacher in Tembisa.

“There's an area where they’re assisting the over 60s and using the Pfizer. Unfortunately, there was a communication breakdown. The same Pfizer was taken to the site where they’re vaccinating educators, and that's the reason why there was that confusion," Lesfui explained.

The department said that it was determined to meet its two-week deadline in order to open the way for other essential workers to join the vaccination queue.

