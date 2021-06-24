KwaHlathi 'diamond' diggers in breach of COVID regulations, KZN premier warns

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Zikalala said that the illegal miners were in breach of COVID-19 safety regulations and should face the full might of the law. In a statement, Zikala said that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases at the district was probably due to the influx of people to the area.

DURBAN - There'll be better law enforcement from Thursday at the scene of a fake diamond rush in KwaHlathi.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said that hundreds of people who had been flocking to the northern KwaZulu-Natal village over the past two weeks were participating in illegal mining and he had called on them to stop.

A report finalised by the Mineral Resources Department last week established that the stones being found there were crystal quartz and not diamonds, as many locals had hoped.

Premier Zikalala said that the illegal miners were in breach of COVID-19 safety regulations and should face the full might of the law. In a statement, Zikala said that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases at the district was probably due to the influx of people to the area.

He said that the provincial government was concerned that children of school-going age were still being seen at the illegal mine instead of spending time in school.

He warned that illegal mining operations in that area could lead to long-term degradation of the environment.

The premier said government plans to address the service delivery and socio-economic issues raised by impoverished communities soon.

