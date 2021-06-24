Karpowership's application to provide power at ports rejected

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Thursday rejected the impact assessments submitted by the company.

JOHANNESBURG - The move by Turkish-majority owned company Karpowership SA to provide floating gas-fired power ships at three ports has been stopped.

There have been questions about the deal, with investigative unit amaBhungane reporting that the company had been dogged with corruption claims abroad.

Environmental affairs spokesperson Albie Modise have the reasons for the company to be given the thumbs down.

“When we looked at applications submitted by Karpowership, we found that, among other things, the minimum requirements – specifically around public participation – were not met. It is important that when you take a decision, the public is taken on board.”

And he said there was a second reason: “The potential impact on the environment as well as the socio-economic conditions could not be properly evaluated in terms of the application that was presented to us. Therefore, we couldn’t take a decision that we’d be willing to live with over the next few years.”

