Heavy police presence outside court ahead of Magashule-ANC legal battle

A full bench of the High Court will determine whether the ANC's rule 25.70 is unconstitutional and if Ace Magashule’s suspension is unlawful and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s a heavy police presence outside the Gauteng South High Court ahead of it virtually hearing an application brought by suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule.

In an unprecedented move, the ANC suspended Magashule in May after he failed to step aside over the corruption charges that he is facing - the embattled secretary-general in return attempted to suspended party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

He also wants the court to affirm his authority and his right to have issued the suspension letter against Ramaphosa, which the ANC’s national executive committee (ANC) has called on him to apologise for.

One of his allies, Radical Economic Transformation Forces’ Nkosentsha Shazi, who joined his legal bid, said that Magashule was correct to challenge a fundamentally flawed resolution.

He’s also defended the right of Magashule’s supporters to gather in his name in spite of spiking COVID-19 infections.

"The leaders that you identify with, leaders that fight for radical economic transformation that seeks to redress the thuggery of 1652 and land dispossession of the African majority, those leaders are persecuted. People in general who have no other means will stand with their leader."

