Former Prasa exec Gingcana: Agrizzi didn't visit me in a gold Maserati

Mbulelo Gingcana has been dismissed as senior supply chain manager of the South African Civil Aviation Authority because of the allegations that Bosasa paid R239,000 for security upgrades at his home.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa head of procurement Mbulelo Gingcana was on Thursday adamant that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi never went to his house in a gold Maserati to discuss his security upgrades and he never met him in person.

He denies the evidence of contractor Richard le Roux, who said he drove to Gingcana's house with Agrizzi and witnessed the meeting.

Gingcana has been dismissed as senior supply chain manager of the South African Civil Aviation Authority because of the allegations that Bosasa paid R239,000 for the upgrades.

He said he had always believed that Syvion Dlamini was responsible for installing the security upgrades at his house until the commission told him that Bosasa installed them at its cost.

But the commission has a different version.

“Mr Richard le Roux says firstly, you’re not being honest in denying that you know or spoke to Mr Agrizzi. He says he was present at the house on a Saturday afternoon when both Mr Agrizzi and Mr Dlamini had a meeting with you.”

Gingcana said he only spoke to Dlamini - who gave him a verbal estimate.

And based on that, he agreed that he would save and pay when he received his bonus.

He said this conversation didn't involve Agrizzi and even after seeing him at the commission, he didn’t remember meeting him.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.