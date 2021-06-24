Ex-Prasa procurement head says Bosasa claims cost him his job at SACAA

Mbulelo Gingcana, who was testifying at the state capture commission on Thursday, denied the allegations that were made in the evidence of Bosasa contractor, Richard Le Roux.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa head of procurement, Mbulelo Gingcana, said that he’d been dismissed as senior supply chain manager of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) because of the allegations that Bosasa paid R239,000 to upgrade his security.

Le Roux told the commission that when he installed security upgrades at Gingcana's house, he called it project Prasa because he was told it was for a Prasa executive.

“Mr Le Roux alleges that pursuant to the so-called special project, Bosasa installed security equipment at the residence of Mr Gingcana to the total cost of approximately R239,486. And that such costs were incurred at the expense of Bosasa,” noted the evidence leader Advocate Refiloe Molefe.

Molefe said that Gingcana, who was initially suspended and had now been dismissed, denied the allegations.

"In his affidavit, Mr Gingcana concedes that he did in fact have security equipment installed at his residence, but that this was to the amount of approximately R40,000,” Molefe said.

