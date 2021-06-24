Despite COVID, MKMVA members to gather outside court to support Magashule

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said that crowds would gather outside the court to demonstrate even if proceedings were taking place via virtual platforms.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) said that while COVID-19 created a delicate and complicated situation, members would still gather outside the South Gauteng High Court to express outrage over Ace Magashule’s suspension in the African National Congress (ANC).

Magashule is fighting his own party through the courts. He wants his suspension declared invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional while at the same time he wants it to validate the letter he issued suspending party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

He has argued that the resolution was amended by the national executive committee (NEC) and was being used to get rid of him.

Niehaus said that the association understood the reasons why Magashule was going to court over the interpretation and implementation of the 2017 step aside resolution.

He said that even amid rising COVID-19 cases, some still felt a need to get their views about the situation expressed.

"We can understand the concern and even the outrage of some members of the African National Congress about the manner in which our secretary-general has been treated. So it is so that members of the ANC will go and show their support. We encourage those members to comply with all the regulations."

