Court dismisses 3 applications seeking to intervene in Magashule-ANC matter

Three ANC branches and two individuals in the Free State, Zimbabwean-born South African businessman, Mutumwa Mawere, and radical economic transformation champion, Nkosentsha Shezi, had applied to join the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The South Gauteng High Court has dismissed all three applications seeking to intervene in the matter between suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule and the African National Congress (ANC).

A full bench of the High Court found that while the applications raised issues that were relevant to the membership of the ANC and their relationship with the organisation, it was not satisfied that a proper argument regarding the urgency of the matters had been made.

All applications were dismissed with cost.

Judge Jody Kollapen said that the applications were all filed after 1 June, which was when the matter was initially set to be heard.

Magashule, who was suspended in May, was seeking to have it declared unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.

He also wanted the 2017 conference resolution of stepping aside, which was used to remove him from office, to be declared unconstitutional.

