Civil society groups, govt to meet over rising attacks on LGBTQI+ community

Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffery said that they would be meeting with civil society organisations on Thursday to get a better understanding of why there seemed to be a spike in hate crimes aimed at the LGBTIQ+ community.

JOHANNESBURG - Government and civil society are meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest number of hate crimes against the LGBTIQ+ community. This month marks Pride Month but it has been marred by three more killings.

The body of 22-year-old Anele Bhengu was found in near Durban. She'd been stabbed, raped and disemboweled.

Lulama Mvandaba was also killed and her body found in Khayelitsha. An autopsy revealed that she died from numerous assault wounds.

It’s being reported that the family of Masixole Level believes that his murder in Gqebera in the Eastern Cape was linked to his sexual orientation.

Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffery said that they would be meeting with civil society organisations on Thursday to get a better understanding of why there seemed to be a spike in hate crimes aimed at the LGBTIQ+ community.

"There's always been some hate crimes but suddenly there are a whole lot more. What other forms of intervention would be made in terms of awareness programmes, that kind of thing, given that it's the intolerance. Why are some people reacting like this?” the deputy minister asked.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.