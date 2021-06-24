April's Table Mountain fire did not start naturally, investigation finds

The blaze gutted a section of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, several buildings at the University of Cape Town as well as a government minister's Newland's home. It also damaged the historic Mostert Mill along the M3.

CAPE TOWN - A devastating fire that broke out on Table Mountain above Philip Kgosana Drive in April did not start naturally or accidentally.

SANParks appointed Enviro Wildfire Services' Rob Erasmus to independently investigate the cause and origin of the blaze.

He on Thursday morning shared a report on his findings during a briefing in Cape Town.

Erasmus said that their conclusion was that the fire was set with intent.

