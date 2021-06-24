ANC's Jessie Duarte has no powers to act on behalf of suspended SG, court told

A court application brought by suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule against the party has kicked off, with the focus on his deputy Jessie Duarte’s powers.

At the same time, Zimbabwean-born South African businessman, Mutumwa Mawere, was trying to join Magashule’s application, arguing that there had been a coup d’etat in the ANC secretary-general’s office.

He told the full bench of the High Court that Duarte had no powers to act on behalf of the suspended official.

However, Ngwako Maenetje, acting on behalf of the ANC, has asked the court to dismiss the application, saying that there was no basis for the argument.

He said that Duarte, as an official, could be delegated by the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) to perform the duties from the secretary-general’s office.

Magashule is challenging his suspension – he wants the courts to declare it invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He also wants to test the constitutionality of the resolution used to suspend him.

