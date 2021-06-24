7 people killed in Gugulethu shooting

It's understood that the shootings occurred at a traditional ceremony.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been killed in a shooting in Gugulethu.

Five people died on the scene on Wednesday.

Police said that the other two victims passed away in hospital.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

It's understood that the shooting occurred at a traditional ceremony.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

#sapsWC Police launch manhunt for gunmen after seven killed in Gugulethu. Reports indicate the victims were attending a traditional ceremony. Organised crime detectives are probing the seven murders. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/dMhrxPUuip pic.twitter.com/F6O0OVM3DQ SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 23, 2021

