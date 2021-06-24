Go

7 people killed in Gugulethu shooting

It's understood that the shootings occurred at a traditional ceremony.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been killed in a shooting in Gugulethu.

Five people died on the scene on Wednesday.

Police said that the other two victims passed away in hospital.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

It's understood that the shooting occurred at a traditional ceremony.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA