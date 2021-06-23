Zimbabwe govt postpones opening of schools as COVID-19 infections rise

The decision to delay the opening won't be popular as schools have only been open for around three months this year. And there are concerns for those who were supposed to begin writing public exams in October.

HARARE - The Zimbabwean government has delayed the reopening of schools by two weeks.

Coronavirus infections show no sign of declining and government said that it would enforce lockdowns in several towns and districts as well as a number of suburbs in Bulawayo.

The new school term was due to begin on Monday.

The decision to delay the opening won't be popular as schools have only been open for around three months this year. And there are concerns for those who were supposed to begin writing public exams in October.

Hundreds of new COVID-19 infections are being reported per day, up from around 30 a month ago.

Some vaccination centers have run short of the jabs.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday, that the government was imposing lockdowns in some areas to curb the spread of the disease.

Zimbabwe is expecting vaccine doses from China before the end of the month.

