WC Social Dev Dept concerned about rise in COVID infections at old age homes

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said that almost 30,000 people had been vaccinated at old age homes in the province as part of phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out plan. She said that while they were making steady progress, increasing infections were concerning.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 vaccinations continue to make steady progress at old age homes in the Western Cape.

But the provincial Social Development Department is concerned about a rise in infections.

This included residents who were 60 years and older and support staff.

She said that while they were making steady progress, increasing infections were concerning.

The latest data showed the total number of residents in old age homes who had recovered from the coronavirus stood at just over 2,700 in the Cape.

There was an increase of 34 recoveries, along with a rise in the number of active infections from 20 to 49 since the department last provided an update this month.

