National Taxi Alliance still waiting for promised relief funds from govt

It's been more than a year now since the multi-million rand taxi relief fund was announced. But the industry said that not a cent had been paid by government.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance said that the industry was still waiting for the R1.1 billion promised to the sector by government.

The organisation's Theo Malele asked where the funding was on the sidelines of a visit by Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo at the Noord Taxi rank in the Joburg CBD. They were there to monitor compliance of COVID-19 safety and health protocols.

The sector was among the heavily affected by the arrival of COVID-19 as operators were initially permitted to operate only at certain times and at 50% to 70% loading capacity. The National Taxi Alliance's Theo Malele said they were still battling and they wanted the money.

“We've been going back and forth with the Ministry of Transport," he said.

Government set aside conditions for the money to be released, including that operators must be formally

registered as a business and that registered business must have a bank account.

Malele said that some businesses had met these requirements.

"One of the prerequisites for us to access these funds is to have an operating license. Now we find it quite strange that is a prerequisite when in essence it is difficult for the very authorities to supply us with this operating license," he said.

Malele hoped that the money would come soon.

