Some Magashule supporters hope he'll withdraw case against ANC & avoid conflict

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is taking the party to court on Thursday following his suspension in May for failing to step aside over the corruption allegations against him.

JOHANNESBURG - As suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule prepares to take on the party in court, some in his camp are still hopeful that he will abandon the bid and instead challenge the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s charges against him.

He is taking the ANC to court on Thursday following his suspension in May for failing to step aside over the corruption allegations against him.

The embattled secretary-general wants his suspension to be declared unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.

READ

• Magashule acted out of ‘vengeful spite’ – says Ramaphosa on suspension letter

• Magashule should know ANC constitution better, Duarte says in court papers

• ANC to probe Magashule, Yengeni, Niehaus over comments outside PMB court

• Magashule goes against ANC suspension rules with address after Zuma trial

• ANC SG Magashule says only he has right to suspend party leader Ramaphosa

He is also challenging the rule that was used to temporarily suspend him, saying that it was not consistent with both the ANC or the country’s constitutions.

Magashule further wants the court to affirm a suspension letter that he issued to ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, over the 2017 resolution based on allegations that he bought his way to power in the governing party.

The matter is set to be heard over the next two days.

Magashule is on a collision course with the ANC but some, even among his supporters, believe that there is still time to avoid a full conflict between the embattled secretary-general and the governing party.

Eyewitness News understands that with just hours before his matter sits before the courts, some in his camp continue to lobby for him to consider withdrawing his case, incurring the costs of two legal representatives.

They said that he could pursue the NPA over malicious charges - Magashule is facing allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering, all stemming from his time as premier of the Free State.

He has continuously claimed that the charges against him were frivolous.

Meanwhile, others linked to Ramaphosa’s faction said that there were no good intentions behind Magashule’s bid, describing the move as just filibustering.

They claimed that the embattled leader was well aware of his actions as he had a bleak future in the ANC, this as the party prepared for a national executive committee (NEC) that was likely to endorse pursuing disciplinary actions against Magashule and some of his allies.

His court application against the NEC comes as calls for the ANC to part ways with Magashule grow louder in some quarters.

The High Court is scheduled to virtually hear the matter on Thursday and Friday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.