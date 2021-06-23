Several people injured in taxi, truck collision in Krugersdorp

It's understood the taxi - carrying children - rolled over several times.

JOHANNESBURG - Several people have sustained moderate to serious injuries in an accident involving a minibus taxi and a truck on the R24 outside the Nature Reserve in Krugersdorp on Wednesday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “It was such chaos at the scene that we weren’t able to get the number of people who were injured. But two critically injured patients were airlifted to a local hospital.”

