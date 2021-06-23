Sadtu in KZN accuses education dept of 'shabby planning' for vaccine drive

The union said that information gathered from regional leaders suggested that districts were not at the same level of readiness and it expected chaotic scenes to play out in some parts of the province on Wednesday.

DURBAN - As thousands of education sector employees across the country prepare to receive their COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, teachers union Sadtu in KwaZulu-Natal has accused the provincial education department of "shabby planning".

The union said that information gathered from regional leaders suggested that districts were not at the same level of readiness and it expected chaotic scenes to play out in some parts of the province today.

The union said that its members had been left frustrated as some did not yet know where they could be inoculated.

Some educators have started arriving here at the KwaMashu Sports Centre where they are expected to get their Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to provincial authorities, the sports centre is just one of 70 vaccination centres where educators could expect to be inoculated against the coronavirus.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu are expected to arrive here shortly and field questions from the media following a scathing statement issued by Sadtu on Tuesday night.

The union has alleged that labour representatives were excluded in the planning stage ahead of Wednesday’s vaccination drive and were only convened to receive a report.

It claimed that the report did not reflect the reality on the ground and it was planning to deploy members across the province to monitor the rollout.

