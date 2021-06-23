SA sets grim record for daily COVID-19 infections with 17,493 new cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in Gauteng, which accounts for 62% of new infections.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 17,493 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily infections as the country is gripped by a third wave.

A further 166 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, pushing the national death toll to 59,258.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in Gauteng, which accounts for 62% of infections, followed by the Western Cape with 10%.

23 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa. The cumulative number of cases is 1 861 065 and number of new cases is 17 493 . Daily deaths are 166 and cumulative number of deaths is 59 258. Recovery rate is 89,8%.https://t.co/8eEQHqWNJd Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 23, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.