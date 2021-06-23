Go

SA sets grim record for daily COVID-19 infections with 17,493 new cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in Gauteng, which accounts for 62% of new infections.

Picture: 123rf.com
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 17,493 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily infections as the country is gripped by a third wave.

A further 166 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, pushing the national death toll to 59,258.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in Gauteng, which accounts for 62% of infections, followed by the Western Cape with 10%.

