SA sees spike in COVID-19 fatalities as 297 deaths reported

The latest grim loss of life takes the national death toll to 59,092.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll has risen threefold over the past reporting cycle.

The Health Department said that 297 fatalities were recorded over the past 24-hour period.

The latest grim loss of life takes the national death toll to 59,092.

South Africa also recorded 11,093 infections over the past day, with the known caseload ballooning to 1,843,000.

22 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa Total number of positive cases 1 843 572. Total number of new cases 11 093. Number of daily deaths 297 and cumulative number of total deaths 59 092 #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/f0h2N5MVrQ Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 22, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.