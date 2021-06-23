Go

SA sees spike in COVID-19 fatalities as 297 deaths reported

The latest grim loss of life takes the national death toll to 59,092.

FILE: Undertakers from the Avbob funeral house arrive at the Doornkop cemetery in Soweto, South Africa, on 21 July 2020 for a funeral. Picture: MARCO LONGARI/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll has risen threefold over the past reporting cycle.

The Health Department said that 297 fatalities were recorded over the past 24-hour period.

South Africa also recorded 11,093 infections over the past day, with the known caseload ballooning to 1,843,000.

