Ramaphosa says NCCC to meet soon as pressure mounts to tighten lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was deeply worried about rapidly increasing COVID-19 infection rates, particularly in Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to further tighten the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that the National Coronavirus Command Council would meet soon.

Gauteng remains the epicentre but infections were showing no sign of slowing down in other provinces.

He said that the situation was very serious: "I was talking to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde earlier and we see signs of that as well."

He said that measures needed to intensify as the country was seeing infection rates that seemed to be much higher than the previous two waves.

"When the pandemic started, we did impose a very hard lockdown but with time we've had to ease off and now we're back to level three and the infections are just continuing to rise."

Government, along with the National Coronavirus Command Council, will have to review the situation.

"We'll continue to see how best we can create that delicate balance between saving lives as well as the livelihoods of our people."

