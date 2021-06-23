NC education staff encouraged to take COVID vaccine

Teachers and support staff in the province will from Wednesday receive their Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape education officials have stressed the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations to help restore normalcy to the school timetable.

Sixteen thousand one hundred staff are in line for a COVID-19 jab over the next two weeks.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, schools are still following a customised, differentiated approach to teaching and learning.

Officials say all 556 schools in the province will be targeted during the vaccination programme.

Education MEC Zolile Monakali hopes following their vaccination drive, schools would be able to return to follow a normal schedule.

“It’s important for this vaccination initiative to make sure that we get our teachers and schools ready, so that we can get back to normal, especially our primary schools.”

Monakali said people who had contracted COVID-19 in the past 30 days and those who had already received a Pfizer jab didn’t qualify to be vaccinated.

Twenty-nine vaccination sites have been set up to make vaccines available to this sector.

29 Vaccination sites are open accross the Province. Educators, Support Staff and officials are encouraged to vaccinate against COVID-19. @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga @NCProvGov @MonakaliZolile pic.twitter.com/39mTXl3YLL NC Dept of Education (@NCape_Education) June 23, 2021

However, there's been mixed reaction from teaching staff receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

It's hoped after months of disruptions, schooling will be able to return to some normalcy in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has asked all teachers in the province to get vaccinated in order to stabilise the volatile education sector.

“Even though vaccination is not compulsory, but it is highly recommended. We want to ask all our educators and staff members to take advantage of this opportunity of a lifetime so that the entire sector can be protected.”

Gauteng Education MEC @Lesufi alongside @DBE_SA Minister Mrs Angie Motshekga and @HealthZA Deputy Minister Mr Joe Phaahla are joining the first group of educators at Rabasotho Community Centre in Tembisa who have heeded the call to #DropAllAndVaccinate pic.twitter.com/gCyNlpAmOT Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) June 23, 2021

