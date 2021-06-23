We've not had time to heal, says Leigh Matthews' family

The Department of Correctional Services has invited the family to a mediation process as part of a so-called 'family group conference' with her killer, Donovan Moodley. The department said it was in the interest of reconciliation ahead of a parole hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Leigh Matthews's father, Rob, said that the prospect of his daughter's convicted killer being released on parole had opened up old wounds almost 17 years later.

The Department of Correctional Services has invited the family to a mediation process as part of a so-called "family group conference" with Donovan Moodley. The department said it was in the interest of reconciliation ahead of a parole hearing.

However, the Matthews family said they wanted Moodley to remain behind bars where he was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and murdering Leigh in 2014. It’s not yet clear when the parole hearing will take place.

Rob Matthews said that his family hadn’t been able to heal properly.

"The last legal appeal was in 2018. So, we have not had 17 years or 16 years of healing. We've had 16 years of interruption through Moodley in a process of ‘how can I get out of it this time' and that's the feeling that we have,” he said.

