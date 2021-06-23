Lesufi asks all Gauteng teachers to get vaccine jab as mass drive gets going

Goverment on Wednesday launched its mass vaccination drive for educators, staff and school governing body personnel to receive their single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

TEMBISA - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has asked all teachers in the province to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to stabilise the volatile education sector.

Goverment on Wednesday launched its mass vaccination drive for educators, staff and school governing body personnel to receive their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The rollout in Gauteng was being led by Lesufi, who was joined by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Tembisa.

The first person to receive the jab here at the Rabasotho community hall in Tembisa was Panyaza Lesufi.

Amid cameras and flashing mobile phones, the MEC rolled up his sleeve, put on a brave face and in seconds was vaccinated.

"It wasn't painful," he said after the jab.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Lesufi encouraged teachers to vaccinate in order to save the education sector.

"Even though vaccination is not compulsory it is highly recommended. So we want to ask all our educators and staff that they take advantage of this opportunity of a lifetime so that the entire sector can be protected."

The community hall was now abuzz with teachers across the sector getting the vaccine and while the atmosphere here was not the same gleeful excitement shown by those aged 60 and above back in May, teachers said that their fears were finally at ease.

The vaccine drive will run from Wednesday until 8 July, just before schools close.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.