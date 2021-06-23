Lessons learnt on day one of vaccine rollout for Gauteng educators

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said in one incident, the wrong vaccine was delivered to some sites in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said there were some "teething problems" on the first day of the vaccination rollout in the education sector.

The vaccination of Gauteng teachers got under way on Wednesday with some glitches.

Speaking at the Rabasotho community hall in Tembisa, Lesufi said there was a vaccine delivery mix-up earlier when the Pfizer vaccine was delivered instead of Johnson & Johnson, which had been specifically prescribed for those in the education sector.

“There are areas, especially in the south, where the vaccine that was delivered was the opposite of the vaccine that was ordered, but they’re rectifying that situation.”

Lesufi also said a vaccination site in Roodepoort had to close because of a burst water pipe.

“In Roodepoort, we’re told since the opening of the vaccination site, there has been a water pipe that burst and the team is trying to find alternative mechanisms.”

The department said it was determined to meet its two-week deadline in order to open the way for other essential workers to join the vaccination queue.

#DropAllAndVaccinate: Here is a list of vaccination sites in the Johannesburg region where Basic Education Sector educators and support staff in Gauteng can get vaccinated. @GautengProvince @GautengHealth @DBE_SA @HealthZA @Healthjhb pic.twitter.com/0nNnaZNle8 Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) June 23, 2021

#DropAllAndVaccinate: Here is a list of vaccination sites in the Sedibeng and West Rand regions where Basic Education Sector educators and support staff in Gauteng can get vaccinated. @SedibengHealth @WestRandHealth @GautengProvince @GautengHealth @DBE_SA @HealthZA pic.twitter.com/2CHbLBMcfe Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) June 23, 2021

Gauteng Education MEC @Lesufi alongside @DBE_SA Minister Mrs Angie Motshekga and @HealthZA Deputy Minister Mr Joe Phaahla are joining the first group of educators at Rabasotho Community Centre in Tembisa who have heeded the call to #DropAllAndVaccinate pic.twitter.com/gCyNlpAmOT Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) June 23, 2021

