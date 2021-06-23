KZN govt pleased with teacher vaccine rollout plan, Sadtu not so much

The provincial education department plans to inoculate 127,000 educators and other staff members at 70 vaccination sites across the province starting on Wednesday.

KWAMASHU - Government officials in KwaZulu-Natal say they are happy with the vaccine rollout for workers in the education sector so far.

#VaccineRollOutSA Teachers have started arriving at the KwaMashu Sports Centre where they expect to get their Covid-19 vaccines. The Centre is one of 91 where teachers in KZN can expect to be inoculated against the Coronavirus, according to provincial authorities. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/mV8c6tJvA8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2021

However, teachers union Sadtu said it was not impressed with preparations.

Sadtu's KwaZulu-Natal secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they were concerned about the number of vaccination sites in the province and the locations.

“We are still concerned by the fact that unions were never involved in some districts in terms of planning and that is why we are not confident that the programme of vaccinations will be starting smoothly,” said Caluza.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they had done what was possible with a limited budget.

“This is not an ordinary vaccination programme. We were told, for example, that there is a particular cold storage that must be in vaccination centres. So we are going to work within the 70 that have been identified in the province.”

Meanwhile, teachers who received their Johnson & Johnson jab in KwaMashu told Eyewitness News they were excited and felt much safer.

