JMPD confirms probe into officers' conduct over alleged harassment of vendor

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed they were internally investigating an incident in which two officers allegedly harassed a female street vendor in Douglasdale while she pleaded with them to allow her to keep the dog baskets that she was trying to sell on the side of the road.

A passer-by, who used his cellphone to capture the heartbreaking exchange at a public park in the northern Joburg suburb a few days ago, has posted it on social media where the JMPD officers' conduct has been widely criticised.

In the clip, the woman can be heard pleading with officers while explaining that she was just trying to make a living for her six children.

Meanwhile, that JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said that they were now investigating the matter.

“However, upholding and enforcing of city bylaws is necessary so that the pavements and sidewalks of the city are not obstructed and for pedestrians, not to walk in the way of oncoming traffic,” he said.

