Jabu Mabuza helped me understand where I came from - Deputy President Mabuza

The late former Eskom chairperson and businessman Jabu Mabuza was honoured at a funeral service in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said that the late former Eskom chairperson, Jabu Mabuza, helped him to understand his own family linage.

The deputy president was speaking during Mabuza's funeral service on Wednesday morning in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Mabuza passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications. He was remembered on Monday at a memorial service, with speakers describing him as a fearless businessman who paved the way for the establishment of black business.

Mabuza said that the businessman was instrumental in helping the deputy president reunite with his own father.

"My father did not tell me anything about where I come from, my mother did not tell me anything about where I come from but Boet Jabu, because of the love of family, explained it to me."

Miles Bondwe also paid homage to Mabuza on behalf of his friends.

“We introduce our kids into golf, at least we must have weekends away. We did two trips. Unfortunately, the third one had not happened. It was so nice to play with our kids and also sit with them, impart the knowledge and the skills how to deal with life challenges as well, which really, I believe they appreciated the most,” Bondwe said.

