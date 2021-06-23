Gauteng teachers anxious over COVID third wave but excited to get their jabs

With government's national program moving at a snail's pace, concerns have been raised about the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections in the province and schools remaining open.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Gauteng teachers said the third wave that has gripped the province has heightened their anxiety and they hoped that government would honour its commitment to inoculate over half a million of their colleagues in the sector over the next two weeks.

Over 4,700 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far in the province's schools.

One Joburg teacher said that while the beginning of the vaccination drive for educators had given her some relief, she was worried about continuing to report for duty in the midst of the COVID-19 storm.

“That aspect of the full return of learners, I can never understand. It doesn’t make sense at all,” she said.

Verona Dunn, who taught at Krugersdorp High School, said she believed that teachers should have been vaccinated much sooner, but she hoped to get inoculated in the coming days.

“Because it's very important to teachers that we get the vaccine, she said.

Mesuli Sibanda is a teacher at Actonville Primary School in Benoni and just can't wait until he gets the jab.

“It’s really exciting for me personally, it’s what I'm looking forward to," he said with excitement.

Sibanda’s neighbouring school is one of the hardest-hit institutions in the province. The school was temporarily shut down over a week ago following a cluster outbreak of COVID 19 cases, which resulted in the hospitalisation of the school principal and deputy.

