Gauteng Education Dept increases vaccine sites for teachers to 62

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that it had increased the number of vaccine sites available for teachers in the province from Wednesday morning to ensure that more educators could be inoculated over the next two weeks.

The department said that teachers would be told by their principals where to report and at what time.

Teachers would have to provide their identity document at the site and those on medical aid must bring their card.

Head of the Gauteng Education Department, Edward Mosuwe: "We have just increased the number of sites to 62 because working with the Department of Health in Gauteng we have said that we will determine the areas of demand on an ongoing basis to ensure that this process goes seamlessly and overnight based on the numbers and the scheduling that has been done between the sites and the schools, it's been determined that we can increase the number of sites now to 62."

Mosuwe also said that they had put measures in place to ensure that classes were not disrupted during this rollout.

"From a scheduling point of view and because we also don't want to disrupt teaching and learning, we have ensured that we will be taking teachers in batches. We have said that a third of the school will go at a specified time."

