Go

Friends, family and colleagues bid final farewell to Jabu Mabuza at funeral

The late former Eskom chairperson and businessman Jabu Mabuza was honoured at a funeral service in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

FILE: Former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The late former Eskom chairperson and businessman Jabu Mabuza was honoured at a funeral service in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Mabuza passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications.

He was remembered on Monday at a memorial service, with speakers describing him as a fearless businessman who paved the way for the establishment of black business.

Miles Bondwe paid homage to Mabuza on behalf of his friends.

“We introduce our kids into golf, at least we must have weekends away. We did two trips. Unfortunately, the third one had not happened. It was so nice to play with our kids and also sit with them, impart the knowledge and the skills how to deal with life challenges as well, which really, I believe they appreciated the most,” Bondwe said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA