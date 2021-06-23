Friends, family and colleagues bid final farewell to Jabu Mabuza at funeral

The late former Eskom chairperson and businessman Jabu Mabuza was honoured at a funeral service in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Mabuza passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications.

He was remembered on Monday at a memorial service, with speakers describing him as a fearless businessman who paved the way for the establishment of black business.

Miles Bondwe paid homage to Mabuza on behalf of his friends.

“We introduce our kids into golf, at least we must have weekends away. We did two trips. Unfortunately, the third one had not happened. It was so nice to play with our kids and also sit with them, impart the knowledge and the skills how to deal with life challenges as well, which really, I believe they appreciated the most,” Bondwe said.

