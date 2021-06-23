Final prep under way for Gauteng education sector employees to get COVID vaccine

Teachers and staff will receive their COVID-19 shot in a two-week push to administer over half a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the vulnerable schools' sector.

TEMBISA - Final preparations are under way across several vaccine sites in Gauteng where thousands of employees in the education sector are expected to get their long-awaited jabs.

The gates are closed here at the Tembisa Community Hall but it’s expected that many teachers will brave the cold and start queueing up in the next few hours, among them Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

This centre is just one of the 25 vaccine sites set up to inoculate thousands of teachers, school governing personnel, cleaners and other school staff in a bid to bring some stability to the sector.

This rollout is vital given the infection numbers we’ve been seeing at South Africa’s schools - to date over 1,000 teachers and nearly 2,000 pupils have tested positive for the virus while over 20 schools in Gauteng have at some point had to close.

