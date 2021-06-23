Go

Deputy President Mabuza pays tribute to the late Jabu Mabuza

The deputy president was speaking during Mabuza's funeral service in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

FILE: A YouTube screengrab of Jabu Mabuza at the announcement of Eskom’s interim financial results on 28 November 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has paid tribute to the late former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza.

Mabuza passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications.

“He made me to understand myself. My parents did not tell me anything about where I come from, but Jabu because of the love of family, explained it to me.”

