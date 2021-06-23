DA: Minister Mkhize must still account to Parliament for Digital Vibes scandal

The SIU was granted a preservation order last week to freeze about R22 million held in bank and investment accounts linked to entities or individuals who received payments from Digital Vibes.

CAPE TOWN - The DA says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize still has a case to answer despite the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) order to freeze all Digital Vibes accounts.

But the official opposition said Mkhize was not off the hook.

Mkhize, who was placed on special leave on 8 June by President Ramaphosa, has been linked to certain individuals in Digital Vibes who previously worked closely with him.

The Health Department paid a total of R150 million to Digital Vibes, with approximately R25 million of that amount paid in respect of the NHI media campaign.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said Mkhize still owed Parliament an explanation about his involvement.

“The portfolio committee is able to summon anyone who is able to provide information that is needed for that particular discussion. So whether Minister Mkhize is suspended, whether he is on special leave, or removed from his post, the reality is that he has got a case to answer."

She said the party welcomed the freezing order and that monies must be recuperated to fund other health programmes.

